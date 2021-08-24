Transplant surgeon makes it on time thanks to police escort

A transplant surgeon got stuck in a traffic jam on a highway but the police answered his call and escorted him through the traffic congestion allowing the specialist to make it to a hospital on time and successfully carry out the surgery.

On Saturday, minutes before 9 am, a duty officer at the Krapkowice District Police HQ picked up a call from a distressed transplant surgeon who got stuck in a traffic jam at the A4 highway. Driving from Śląskie province, the doctor was in a hurry to a hospital located in Dolnośląskie province, where a patient was waiting for a heart transplant. The section of the highway where the surgeon’s drive was obstructed has been experiencing jams for a couple of weeks due to surface repairs.

The police were immediately on the move bringing the surgeon through the jam and made the rest of the way on his own. Before continuing, he told the officers that they should expect a transport of the heart required for the surgery moving through the same highway in two hours’ time.

“He was concerned that the organ transport would sink into an even greater congestion,” Chief Superintendant Rafał Lejczak of the Krapkowice District Police HQ said.

Tarrying not, the police officers contacted the medical transport crew and joined with the vehicle near Saint Anna’s Mount. Thanks to their professionalism, the heart also made it on time and gave the patient a new life. The officers commended the comport of the drivers stuck in the jam who immediately pulled over to make way for both the surgeon and the heart.