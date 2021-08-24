Poland sends medical aid to Ukraine, including COVID-19 vaccines

“I would like our help in the form of medical supplies to be a sign of our solidarity and friendship with Ukraine,” said President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where he participated in the transfer of medical aid by Poland to fight the coronavirus, including vaccines.

“Poland shows its solidarity with Ukraine in a materialised manner,” said the president during the official handover of the convoy with medical aid, which was to help Ukrainians in the fight against COVID-19.

Mr Duda, who ends his three-day visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, visited the BIOKON logistic centre. Last week, over 20 trucks with medical assistance left Poland. The transport includes, among others personal protective equipment, masks, disinfectants, aprons, antigen tests, as well as several respirators. Poland also donated 650,000 vaccine doses.

The Polish President emphasised that the whole world, including Eastern Europe, is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the value of Polish aid was about PLN 18 mln (EUR 4 mln).

“This aid that came from Poland is already here in this warehouse near Kiev and will soon be given to those in need in Ukraine,” said the president.

“I hope that this equipment will help people, help those who fight for the lives of others in Ukraine, doctors, nurses. I would like it to be a visible sign of solidarity and friendship, that Poland is a good neighbour, a good friend who is there in times of need,” he noted.