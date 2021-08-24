Poland’s 2022 budget deficit seen at EUR 6.5 bln – FinMin

"The Cabinet has approved the draft budget for 2022," Tadeusz Kościński said.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Poland forecasts its budget deficit at PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.5 billion) in its 2022 budget bill, the finance minister told a Tuesday press conference.

According to the adopted draft budget, revenues are expected to reach PLN 475 billion (EUR 104 billion) and spending is envisaged at PLN 505.6 billion (EUR 110 billion).

The 2022 budget is built on a 4.6-percent GDP growth compared to 4.9 percent expected this year.

“The draft takes into account the effects of the implementation of the Polish Deal (government’s flagship economic programme – PAP) but it does not take into account the effects of the implementation of the National Recovery Plan,” deputy finance minister Sebastain Skuza told reporters.

Under the budget bill, Poland’s public debt will fall to 42.6 percent of GDP in 2022 from 45.1 percent in 2021 and from 47.8 percent in 2020.

Poland’s general government sector debt is expected at 55.5 percent of GDP in 2022.