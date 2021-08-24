This year budget deficit lower than forecast

Sebastian Skuza told a press conference that budget revenues for 2021 are expected at about PLN 70 billion above plan.

Poland’s 2021 budget deficit is estimated at around PLN 13 billion (EUR 2.8 bln) provided all planned outlays are realised, a Polish deputy finance minister said on Tuesday.

Sebastian Skuza told a press conference that budget revenues for 2021 are expected at about PLN 70 billion above plan. He added that this year also marked higher dividends from the central bank and CO2 emission sales.

Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński, also at the conference, said the national economy was picking up fast from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, therefore his ministry was raising Poland’s GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 to 4.9 and 4.6 percent respectively.

“The economy is still feeling the effects of the pandemic, but is returning to the growth path… Our macro indices are good and the forecasts also look very promising,” Kościński said. He added that more and more analysts were saying economic growth in Poland could rise above 5 percent in 2021 and 2022.