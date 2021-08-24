Over 40 pct of Poles have no savings – survey

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Around 44 percent of all Poles say they have no savings at all, a recent survey shows.

The research, conducted by Maison&Partners for the Assay Index, also shows that over 50 percent of Poles hold average savings of PLN 29,688 (EUR 6,749) and only 6 percent have managed to put away more than PLN 100,000 (EUR 21,830).

Active and potential investors are in a much better situation, with 78 percent of respondents in this group declaring some savings. Among them, over half said they had above PLN 30,000 (EUR 6,550) at their disposal and nearly 15 percent indicated savings of more than PLN 100,000 (EUR 21,830).

The study also found that saving does not go hand in hand with investing as only 16 percent of respondents admitted they actively invest their saved funds, mainly in investment units, company shares of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) listed companies, treasury and corporate bonds, and alternative investment companies.

According to 58 percent of surveyed Poles, real estate is the most profitable form of capital investment, followed by precious metals (33 percent), works of art (18 percent) and cryptocurrencies (13 percent).

The online survey for the study was run by Ariadna research panel in May, on a representative sample of 1,124 adult Poles.