German media critical over Nord Stream 2

The way the German government presents itself at the Crimean Conference in Kyiv is “another embarrassment for German foreign policy,” wrote the daily “Welt” on Tuesday. “In Afghanistan, Germany suppressed reality for years – until it was too late. It is similar to the Nord Stream pipelines,” the newspaper continued.

“The pipelines allow Russia to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine – and continue to supply Europe. Until now, the interests of Europe and Ukraine have been similar regarding this issue. Nord Stream separates them. Germany has not corrected this course even after the annexation of Crimea. Angela Merkel was there driving economic sanctions against Russia – but stuck to the billion-dollar pipeline project,” the daily stressed.

According to “Welt”, the US “did not want to stand aside and watch Germany undermine the strategic security interests of the West by making such a deal with Russia”. Later on Joe Biden’s administration abandoned the earlier threat of sanctions posed by Donald Trump on Germany. Instead the newly elected US president wants Germany to give Ukraine some guarantees regarding the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine and help finance renewable energy sources as compensation for building the pipeline.

Recently, Angela Merkel visited Ukraine but gave no substantive guarantees. “I want to understand what guarantees we have and who gives them to us,” the Ukrainian president said during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor. As reported by the newspaper, the United States “also seems to be increasingly impatient. Suddenly, Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm is being sent to Kyiv. She is to negotiate with Altmaier and his Ukrainian colleague Herman Halushchenko. Apparently the United States wants to ensure that firm commitments are forthcoming soon”.

The daily also criticised the German Economic Minister Peter Altmaier portraying him as an actor playing two roles, one of a dedicated defender of Ukraine with regard to Crimea and another standing in favour of the NS2 pipeline which operates against the interests of Ukraine.

“May Ukraine have the proud, peaceful and prosperous future it deserves,” he said in a short speech.

According to the newspaper, one thing is certain, “it will be a future with Nord Stream 2. The head of Nord Stream, Matthias Warnig, a close confidant of former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a few days ago that the pipeline would be completed by the end of August”.