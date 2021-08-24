UNHCR appeals to Poland to admit stranded migrants

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday appealed to Poland to admit a group of Middle Eastern migrants stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border.

According to official sources, a group of 24 people, including 20 men and four women (adults only), have been camped at Usnarz Gorny on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border. The group does not want to remain in Belarus but Poland has refused them entry.

Some of the migrants have been reported to be in need of medical aid.

In recent months, increasing numbers of migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries have been attempting to cross from Belarus into Poland and Lithuania. Belarus has been accused of encouraging the crossings as part of a “hybrid war” against the two countries in retaliation for their support for EU sanctions on Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime.

In a statement on Tuesday, UNHCR voiced concern over the situation on the border, and appealed to Poland to allow the migrants into its territory and provide them with medical, legal and welfare aid.

The statement quoted UNHCR Poland commissioner Christine Goyer reminding Poland that the country was obliged under its own and international law to grant entry and protection to asylum-seekers. Goyer said that all countries were entitled to their border policies, but noted that all border control needed to comply with international law and human rights, including the right to asylum.

UNHCR wrote that it was ready to assist the Polish authorities in dealing with the border crisis in accordance with binding refugee laws.

The Polish side has argued that the migrants arrived in Belarus legally and were treated “instrumentally” by the Lukashenka’s regime.