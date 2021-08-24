COVID-19: Polish scientists research amantadine as potential cure

“So far, several dozen patients have participated in a clinical trial for amantadine for the treatment of COVID-19. None of them had any adverse effects related to the treatment procedure,” Prof. Konrad Rejdak, head of the SPSK Neurology Clinic No. 4 in Lublin, south-eastern Poland, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

A clinical trial for the use of amantadine in the treatment of COVID-19 was launched in April this year. The project received PLN 6.5 mln (EUR 1.42 mln) in funding from the Medical Research Agency.

“So far, several dozen patients have participated in the clinical trial. Ultimately, it should have 200 participants, but I think that about 100 people will be enough to prepare the preliminary analyses,” Prof. Rejdak stressed.

“First of all, the impact of the therapy on complications with the nervous system is assessed,” he added.

When asked about preliminary observations in the group of the first study’s participants, he replied that “the procedure was found to be safe,” adding that “so far we have not observed any side effects in any person.”

He emphasised that vaccines are the basic form of prophylaxis, but there are people who are contraindicated to vaccination and that they are at the highest risk of infection.

“This shows that the search for a cure is absolutely justified,” Prof. Rejdak pointed out.

Together with a team from the Medical University of Lublin, he joined an international consortium planning research on the effectiveness of amantadine and its derivatives in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

“Two studies joined the overall project: ours, the first to be registered in the world, and an analogous study currently underway in Denmark as part of the clinical trial,” he reported.