COVID-19: 233 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 233 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,887,037 including 155,358 still active. The number of active cases increased from 155,104 yesterday.

The ministry also announced eight new fatalities – four from COVID-19 alone and four from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,324.

Photo: PolandIN

According to the ministry, 59,147 people are quarantined and 2,656,355 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,358 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 35,865,591 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,489,092 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 44 out of 578 available.

Photo: PolandIN

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 213,385,056 coronavirus cases, 4,455,242 deaths and 190,947,587 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 38,814,596, India has the second most with 32,474,773 cases and Brazil third with 20,583,994.