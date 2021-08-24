July unemployment edges down 0.1 pp to 5.8 percent – stats office

You are here
Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate stood at 5.8 percent in July compared to 5.9 percent in June, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 974,900 in July against 993,400 in the previous month, GUS also said.

Earlier, the labour ministry estimated the July unemployment at 5.8 percent.


