Poland reports 233 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, eight deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 233 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths over the past 24 hours to Tuesday morning, against 107 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 385 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 356 recorded the day prior, including 44 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 59,147 people are under quarantine. So far 2,656,355 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,865,591 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,489,092 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.