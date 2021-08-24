13-year-old evacuee from Afghanistan looking for his family

Fawad a 13-year-old Afghanistan refugee, saved by Polish soldiers, lost his family while trying to evacuate. Michał Dworczyk, The head of the Office of the Prime Minister, called for the dissemination of this information in order to find the boy’s relatives.

“13-year-old Fawad was separated from his family during an evacuation attempt. He was saved by soldiers in very difficult circumstances. Since Sunday, they have been trying to find his relatives. The information was passed on to NGOs. Please retweet and join the effort! #FawadFamily,” Minister Dworczyk wrote on Twitter.

After the United States withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban swiftly took control of much of the country’s territory. On Sunday, August 15, they entered the country’s capital Kabul and captured the presidential palace. EU and NATO countries are still evacuating their citizens and associates from Afghanistan.

President Andrzej Duda instructed the Polish Military Contingent, consisting of up to 100 people, to go to Afghanistan to support the evacuation of Afghans collaborating with Poland and other NATO countries.

The 11th plane with evacuees from Afghanistan has already landed in Warsaw on Tuesday. Deputy Foregin Minister Marcin Przydacz stated that 750 people have been evacuated so far.