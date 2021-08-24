Ninth plane with Afghan evacuees lands in Warsaw

Rafał Guz/PAP

The ninth Polish flight with Afghan evacuees has landed safely in Warsaw, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak informed on Polish Radio on Tuesday morning.

An earlier flight with over 70 evacuees landed in Warsaw shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The flights are part of an evacuation process from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban after the US government’s decision to withdraw its forces from the country. So far 500 Afghans have been evacuated to Warsaw.

Asked if there were chances to complete the evacuations by August 31, Blaszczak said “In principle I can say, that all Polish citizens have been evacuated from Afghanistan, together with (Afghans – PAP) who worked for the Polish diplomatic service or the Polish Armed Forces.”

The evacuees will be taken to centres run by the Office for Foreigners, some will be taken to hotels where they will quarantine for 10 days, and then await permission to stay or obtain refugee status.

Following a decision by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, an about 100-strong Polish military contingent has departed to Afghanistan to help in evacuations of Afghans who worked for Poland and other Nato countries.