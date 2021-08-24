Pupils resit high school final exam on Tuesday

On Tuesday, high school final exam resits are held in Poland. Only those who did not pass one compulsory subject in May – i.e. Polish language, mathematics or a modern foreign language, have a chance to improve their results. This is almost a fifth (18 pct) of this year’s matura participants.

“Almost 70,000 people declared their willingness to improve their matura results,” Marcin Smolik, director of the Central Examination Commission (CKE) said, adding that “as every year, most high school graduates retake the math exam. This is over 50,000 people.”

Those who have not passed the Polish language or a foreign language exam at the basic level will also take the resit examination. The results will be announced on September 10th.

Those who pass, will have the opportunity to take part in this year’s recruitment for studies.

The resit exams began at 9 am.