Individual entrepreneurs over PLN 6.2 billion in debt

The debt of the smallest companies in Poland exceeds PLN 6.2 billion (EUR 1.35 bn), according to the data of the National Debt Registry (KRD). The most indebted sole proprietorships operate in the trade and transport industry.

According to the National Debt Registry of the Economic Information Bureau, the number of indebted self-employed people decreased, while the total debt of the smallest companies increased. Currently, the KRD database lists over 182,000 such entrepreneurs, and the sum of their arrears exceeds PLN 6.2 billion (EUR 1.35 bn).

“To a large extent, the smallest companies that had financial problems before and during the pandemic continue to have difficulties paying their liabilities deepening their debt,” said the head of the National Debt Registry, Adam Łącki.

The most indebted self-employed entrepreneurs operate in the trade industry. In total, they went over PLN 1.6 billion (EUR 350 mln) into arrears. The most indebted are wholesalers to the tune of PLN 873 million (EUR 190 mln) and retailers with PLN 781 million (EUR 170 mln) in liabilities.

Transportation companies have the second most accumulated debt of PLN 917 million (EUR 200 mln) behind trade entrepreneurships. Companies from the construction industry have the third most, being over PLN 860 million (EUR 187 mln) in arrears.

The KRD data also shows that the average debt of a self-employed person in Poland is PLN 34,230 (EUR 7,470).

On the other hand, sole proprietorships are owed over PLN 815 million (EUR 177 mln) from their contractors. Most from large companies from construction and commercial industries. Mr Łącki pointed out that large enterprises and institutions that do not pay smaller entities on time owe them over PLN 366 million (EUR 80 mln), which is 45 percent of the total liability owed to sole proprietorships.

The lack of payments on the company-to-company line leads to payment gridlocks, which “are the scourge of the Polish economy,” Andrzej Kulik from the Reliable Company (Rzetelna Firma) pointed out.