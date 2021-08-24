Humanitarian aid for immigrants in Belarus in transit: official

“A transport with humanitarian aid for immigrants in Belarus left the repository of the Government Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) on Monday evening,” Michał Kuczmierowski, the agency’s head, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP). In order for it to cross the border, the consent of the Belarusian authorities is required.

As emphasised by Mr Kuczmierowski, the transport includes 8 tents, 80 beds, 160 blankets and 80 sets of pyjamas and personal protective equipment.

He explained that the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had sent a note to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that the Polish side is now waiting for an answer.

“Due to the fact that the immigrants are on the Belarusian side, we will provide our humanitarian aid after passing through the border crossing,” he pointed out.

He added that the second part of the transport, which may contain food and medical supplies, is also being prepared.

“We are waiting for confirmation from the Belarusian authorities as to the needs and expected support,” Mr Kuczmierowski stressed.

A group of migrants – including those from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq – have been camping on the Belarusian side of the Polish-Belarusian border for several days. They are not allowed into Poland and the border is secured by the Border Guard and soldiers. According to information provided by the services, the group currently consists of 24 people.