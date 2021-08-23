Polish, Ukrainian presidents discuss NS2, Belarus

Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidential International Policy Office, reported on Monday that issues related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the situation on the borders with Belarus, Polish education, and Poland and Ukraine’s common history were among the topics of a meeting held between President Andrzej Duda and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Kumoch said that the “core topic” of the meeting were matters related to Nord Stream 2 and “the unfortunate US-German agreement that introduced a security deficit in part of Europe and which every country that lies between Germany and Russia has a problem with.” He noted that Poland and Ukraine shared a common position in this matter.

Nord Stream 2 is the Russia-Germany gas pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine and endangers, according to its critics, energy security in Eastern Europe.

Jakub Kumoch said that both presidents discussed the situation on the borders of Belarus.

“It was made very clear that one should not look at what is happening on the borders of Belarus independently from the upcoming Zapad manoeuvres and overall Russia-Belarus relations with their neighbours,” he pointed out.

The Zapad manoeuvres are annual military exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus, partially held close to the Polish border.

When asked whether there was a common strategy concerning potential strengthening of the borders, Mr Kumoch answered that “all countries are reinforcing their borders with Belarus and there is a reason for this.”

“Had they not done so, Lukashenka’s regime would have been sending even more people to the borders to become victims of this situation,” he stressed.