Volleyball: Poland continues winning streak at European Championships

Poland won against Spain 3:0 (25:15, 25:15, 25:8) in the group B match of the women’s volleyball European championship in Plovdiv and are still unbeaten at the tournament.

Poland was the clear favourite of the game, and any other victory than in straight sets would be surprising. The team coached by Jacek Nawrocki proved their dominance, winning comfortably in each of the parts.

Malwina Smarzek played a key role in this convincing victory, registering 22 points.

The team coached by Jacek Nawrocki has already won promotion to the knockout stage after seeing off Germany, Greece and the Czech Republic.

Poland leads Group B with a maximum of 12 points and the last game ahead, against the hosts, Bulgaria, who is second. After that match, they will remain in Plovdiv to face one of the teams from Group D, most likely Sweden or Ukraine, in the Last 16 phase, on either Saturday or Sunday.

The 2021 European championships are held in four countries: Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania, with 24 teams competing. The best four teams from each of the four groups of six will advance to the 1/8 finals. The championship concludes on September 4.