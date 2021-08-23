Joint Russian-Belarusian manoeuvers to start in September

Russia and Belarus are preparing for the joint Zapad-2021 military exercises, which will involve some 200,000 soldiers in mid-September. The manoeuvers will take place in the west of Russia and on the training grounds of Belarus near the border with Poland.

Representatives of Moscow and Minsk assure that the Zapad exercises are solely defensive and do not pose a threat to neighbouring countries. Yevgeny Ilyin from the Russian Defence Ministry, said that the purpose of the manoeuvers was to improve the coordination of the command bodies of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus.

However, on August 20, Andrei Kartapolov, also from the Russian Defence Ministry, claimed that this is supposed to be a response to the actions of the NATO Alliance, which – according to the Russians – is sending signals to Moscow, concentrating its forces near the Kaliningrad Oblast region.

A total of 200,000 soldiers and military personnel, 80 planes and helicopters, 760 vehicles, including 290 tanks, and 15 ships are to be involved in Zapad-2021, to be held on September 10-16.

Russian media has announced that Russia wants to test various types of weapons and the capabilities of its armed forces during the exercises. The air group of the Baltic Fleet established in the Kaliningrad Oblast will be tested for the first time in its full strength. Moscow also wants to use its Terminator fire support vehicles, examining their capabilities in offensive and defensive conditions on a large scale. In addition, Russia plans to verify its electronic warfare systems.