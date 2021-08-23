The harvest season is in full swing, and it is accompanied by festivities called ‘Dożynki’ in Poland, because after days of hard work, farmers also need a moment of fun. It is also an opportunity for them to present local traditions and pass them on to the younger generation, which is dealt with, among others, by The Housewives’ Association in Mniszek, eastern Poland, which has been operating for 5 years.

“We have cooking classes, workshops, and we teach children,” one of the association’s members said, adding that “we have to try very hard so that this stays alive as long as possible.”

In recent years, the government has allocated over EUR 17 mln for housewives’ associations. It allows them to finance their activities and also provide members with traditional costumes.

Poland’s First Lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda took part in the celebrations in Mniszek.

“Our country’s tradition and culture constitutes our national identity and this is something that distinguishes us from other nations,” she stressed.