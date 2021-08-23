We must solve Polish-Ukrainian disputes: President Duda

“Polish authorities do not forget about Volhynia. These are very difficult problems and talks. I believe that they will lead to solutions that you will accept,” Polish President Andrzej Duda told Poles living in Ukraine on Monday.

EXPLAINER: Volhynia massacres and its significance in Polish-Ukrainian relations

The Volhynia massacres consisted of anti-Polish genocidal ethnic cleansings conducted by Ukrainian nationalists.

The President, who has been in Ukraine since Sunday, met on Monday at the Polish embassy in Kyiv with the Polish diaspora in Ukraine.

He emphasised that he remembered many problems of a historical nature, as well as everyday problems that exist in relations between the two countries.

“Today I talked to the [Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelensky about the Polish-Ukrainian agreement on Polish schools and teaching Polish. I believe that we will manage to solve this problem so that you are satisfied,” Andrzej Duda stressed.

“Please do not worry, the Polish authorities do not forget about Volhynia… about those who were murdered there. These are very difficult problems and these are very difficult conversations and they are going on. I believe that they will lead to solutions that you will accept, remembering your great pain that remains in your families,” he pointed out.

“We must seek solutions to all these issues, including the most difficult ones,” the President emphasised.

“We are neighbours… whose fates intertwined with each other. There were important and beautiful moments. There were also extremely difficult, painful, dramatic moments, but we must build this common future,” Andrzej Duda stressed, adding that “free, sovereign Ukraine is absolutely in Poland’s strategic interest.”

The Volhynia Massacre was a deliberate cleansing of Polish nationals living in the Volhynia region, present day Ukraine, conducted systematically by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), between 1943 and 1945.

According to historians, around 100,000 Polish nationals were killed in the massacre, including 40,000-60,000 in Volhynia and 20,000-40,000 in Eastern Galicia, and at least 4,000 on the territory of today’s Poland.