See you next spring! Storks leave Poland to winter in Africa

Most of the storks nesting in the Warmińsko-Mazurskie province have flown to Africa in recent days. Those who are still in the region will most likely spend the winter in South Europe, according to the ornithologist Sebastian Menderski from the Polish Society for the Protection of Birds (PTOP).

Storks, which have already fled from the region in herds, are heading for wintering grounds in Africa. To reach these warm areas, they will travel through the Bosphorus Strait and Turkey.

“The fact that it has gotten cold is not good news to storks, as cold and rain require generating more energy while flying,” said Mr Menderski.

In Central Africa, the stork migration’s destination, birds will not stay in one place but slowly migrate from place to place, feeding on protein-rich locusts.

The birds that are still in the region will probably fly away in September, however, not to Africa, but to southern Europe. Mild, warm winters of recent years have enabled storks to easily winter there.

Warmińsko-Mazurskie is the region where the most storks in the country have been nesting for many years. This summer, 57 young hatched in Żywkowo, the so-called “Village of the Stork”.