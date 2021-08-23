Eighth plane with Afghan evacuees lands in Warsaw

The evacuees will be taken to centres run by the Office for Foreigners, some will be taken to hotels where they will quarantine for 10 days, and then await permission to stay or obtain refugee status.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

An airplane with over 70 Afghanistan evacuees landed in Warsaw shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Monday. It is the eighth Polish plane to bring evacuees out of Kabul, the Taliban-controlled Afghan capital.

The flights are part of an evacuation process from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban after the US government’s recent decision to withdraw its forces from the country. So far 500 Afghans have been evacuated to Warsaw.

Michał Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said earlier that two aircraft with evacuees would land in Warsaw on Monday, one in the afternoon, the other, with another 100 people, later in the night.

Dworczyk said all the evacuated Afghans had worked for Poland in their home country.

“Afghans who in recent years helped Poles during our mission in this country, helped soldiers of the Polish Army, helped Polish diplomats – today we are helping them and their families, ensuring that they can leave Afghanistan safely and avoid danger,” Dworczyk said.

The evacuees will be taken to centres run by the Office for Foreigners, some will be taken to hotels where they will quarantine for 10 days, and then await permission to stay or obtain refugee status.

Following a decision by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, an about 100-strong Polish military contingent has departed to Afghanistan to help in evacuations of Afghans who worked for Poland and other Nato countries.