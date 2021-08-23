NATO eastern flank states condemn hybrid attacks by Minsk

In a joint statement, the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia condemned “the hybrid attacks on the eastern border of the EU and NATO,” which they perceive not as a migration crisis but as “a politically orchestrated operation by the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime.”

The joint declaration was signed in Kyiv on Monday by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

“The defenceless third-country citizens, more and more of whom are illegally crossing the border from Belarus, are being used by Minsk. This is a politically orchestrated hybrid operation by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, aimed at diverting attention from the increasingly frequent violations of human and civil rights by Minsk,” the signatories stressed.

“We condemn this unacceptable behaviour. Vain pressures and reckless actions will not change our unanimous policy towards the crisis in Belarus,” they added.

The four presidents also wrote that they appreciated the political and operational support from their EU partners and NATO allies in stopping hybrid attacks.

“The efforts of the European Commission and EU agencies to stop illegal migration are extremely important. Moreover, we strive for permanent cooperation and lasting solutions with Iraq and other countries in order to stop the insidious practise of smuggling people,” the signatories stressed.

The number of migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other countries trying to cross the Belarusian border into neighbouring EU states has increased sharply in recent months. Since the beginning of August, over 2,000 attempts have been made to illegally cross the Polish border. The Border Guard prevented over 1,300 people from crossing, about 750 foreigners were detained and imprisoned in closed refugee centres.