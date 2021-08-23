Two flights carrying around 170 Afghan evacuees to land in Warsaw on Monday

"Afghans who in recent years helped Poles during our mission in this country, helped soldiers of the Polish Army, helped Polish diplomats. Today we help them and their families, ensuring that they can leave Afghanistan safely and avoid danger," Dworczyk said.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

The head of the Prime Minister’s Office said, on Monday, that an aircraft with over 70 evacuees from Afghanistan will land in Warsaw in the afternoon, and another 100 people will be flown in later tonight.

The flights are part an evacuation process from Kabul, which has brought out around 500 Afghans so far.

“An eighth plane, which is carrying over 70 evacuees from Afghanistan, will land in Warsaw today at 15.37,” Michal Dworczyk said at a press conference on Monday.

“Later tonight, another Embraer will arrive with nearly 100 people on board,” added the minister.

He also pointed out that that all the Afghans had worked for Poland in their home country.

“Afghans who in recent years helped Poles during our mission in this country, helped soldiers of the Polish Army, helped Polish diplomats. Today we help them and their families, ensuring that they can leave Afghanistan safely and avoid danger,” Dworczyk said.

The evacuees from Afghanistan will be taken to centres run by the Office for Foreigners, and some will be taken to hotels where they will quarantine for 10 days, and then await permission to stay or obtain refugee status.