July’s M3 money supply up y/y and m/m – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s M3 money supply grew in July 2021 by 8.8 percent year on year and by 1 percent month on month to PLN 1.895 trillion (EUR 413 billion), the National Bank of Poland (NBP) announced on Monday.

Household deposits edged by 0.2 percent month on month to PLN 1.005 trillion (EUR 219.08 billion).

Corporate deposits soared by 2.5 percent month on month to PLN 391.4 billion (EUR 83.31 billion).

Loans in the household sector increased by 1 percent from June 2021 to PLN 810.3 billion (EUR 176.61 billion) and loans in the corporate sector inched up by 0.9 percent month on month to PLN 369.1 billion (EUR 80.46 billion).