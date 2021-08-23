Renowned youth arts festival kicks off in Świnoujście

For the 51st time, the Academic Youth Arts Festival, better known as FAMA, which every year promotes young artists from various fields of culture, starts on Monday in Świnoujście, northwestern Poland.

The programme of the 2021 edition includes several dozen events, the most important of them being concerts, but also discussion panels and other happenings. FAMA will conclude on August 28.

This year, the event will once again be open to the public for free after it was fully organised online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organisers, the main goal of FAMA is to present the most talented creators of the young generation to the wider audience and to create “a platform for annual training and confrontation.” Young artists receive an opportunity to improve their skills under the guidance of professionals at workshops in street theatre, song, acting, cabaret and music.

Since the first edition in 1966, Świnoujście has become a centre of youth culture. It is there that some recognisable artists such as Marek Grechuta, Grzegorz Ciechowski, Maryla Rodowicz, Magda Umer and Renata Przemyk took their first steps.