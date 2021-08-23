Polish MoD announces plan to build fence on border with Belarus

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Polish defence minister has announced plans to build a fence along the country’s border with Belarus owing to the current migration crisis.

Poland has accused Belarus of dumping migrants on its border in an attempt to destabilise the country.

“A new, 2.5 metre-high, solid fence will be built on the border with Belarus,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter on Monday.

On Friday Blaszczak said that around 900 Polish soldiers were patrolling the Belarusian section of the border along with the Border Guard.

“If necessary, we are able to immediately increase the (military- PAP) involvement,” Blaszczak said at the time.

Poland’s border with Belarus has come under stress recently owing to migrants from the Middle East trying to get into the country.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday that Poland must protect its borders and that the people trying to cross the Polish-Belarusian border are being used by the Lukashenko regime as a political tool to pressure Poland.