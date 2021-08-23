450 people evacuated from Afghanistan so far: official

Poland has already evacuated 450 people from Afghanistan, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz announced. The evacuated are Poles and Afghans who have cooperated in recent years with the Polish army and diplomats. NATO countries want to transfer as many people who volunteered to leave as possible from Afghanistan, as the deadline is August 31.

So far, seven planes with Poles, other NATO citizens, and Afghans with their families have arrived in Poland. “450 people have been evacuated. The next ones, I hope, will come to Warsaw soon. Yesterday we managed to successfully evacuate local employees of the International Monetary Fund,” Mr Przydacz informed.

“Today at 3:37 pm [CEST] the eighth plane with over 70 evacuees from Afghanistan will land in Warsaw,” Michał Dworczyk, the Head of the Prime Minister’s Office told a press conference on Monday.

He added that “another Embraer will fly overnight with nearly 100 people on board; in total, over 500 evacuated Afghans will come to Warsaw”.

Mr Dworczyk emphasised that the evacuations concern Afghan citizens who cooperated with Poland. “Afghans, who in recent years helped Poles during our mission in this country, helped soldiers of the Polish Army, helped Polish diplomats. Today we help them and their families, ensuring that they can leave Afghanistan safely and avoid any threat,” he stated.

In Afghanistan, there is a race against time, as the evacuation should end on August 31. Some European countries are pressing for an extension, but a Taliban spokesman threatened that the extension of the evacuation would be equal to the occupation of Afghanistan and would be met with “consequences.”

A Taliban spokesperson tells Sky's @sallylockwood that there would be 'consequences' if the US chose to stay in the country after the 31 August deadline.

Get more on this story: https://t.co/XyDbm7JIHM pic.twitter.com/QCkuYx3h6J

— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 23, 2021

The US reported that it has evacuated 28,000 people from Afghanistan so far. The troops of several other NATO nations are also involved in the operation, but it is unclear how many people in total have left Kabul so far.