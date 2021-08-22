77th anniversary of the liquidation of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto

A burial of Torah scrolls at a Lodz cemetery marked the beginning of the commemoration ceremonies of the 77th anniversary of the German liquidation of the ghetto they set up in 1940.

The main ceremonies will be held on August 27th, at the Jewish cemetery and at Lodz Radegast Station, from where Jews were transported to Nazi-German death camps.

The second-largest ghetto in German-occupied Europe after the Warsaw Ghetto, it soon evolved into a major industrial centre producing war supplies for the German Army.

Owing to its high productivity, the ghetto was not liquidated until August 1944, with the last transport leaving the city on August 29, 1944.

A total of 200,000 to 250,000 Jews are estimated to have passed through the Litzmannstadt Ghetto. Almost all of them perished either in the ghetto or were gassed to death in German death camps.