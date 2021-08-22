Decreasing number of migrants at makeshift camp on Poland’s border

The Polish border guards have also released a statement saying that the number of Afghan migrants at the makeshift camp on the Polish-Belarusian border near Usnarz Górny has decreased from 32 to 24.

The information comes after Saturday’s video conference on the migrant situation at the Belarusian border which was conveyed at the request of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and attended by the prime ministers of Lithuania Ingrid Simonyte, Latvia Arturs Karins and Estonia Kaja Kallas.

The conference focused on the situation on the border with Belarus, including the influx of migrants to Europe caused by this country.

In a statement released after the conference, The Polish Prime Minister’s Office wrote that the measures taken to protect the borders with Belarus had had a positive effect in recent weeks and a significant decrease in the number of incidents related to attempts to cross the border illegally had been recorded.

“There is no “no-man’s land” on the external border of the EU with Belarus, meaning that there is no grey-zone where no one is responsible for the fate of the people staying there. In fact, it is Belarusian territory, and the authorities of this country bear full responsibility for the situation of citizens of other countries who are legally allowed to enter their territory,” the statement read.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia “do not allow any illegal immigration and will protect their borders against illegal actions of the Lukashenko regime.”

The Polish PM also stated that Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka has a plan to mislead the public about the situation on the border.

“Contrary to false information, also disseminated in the Polish media, it must be emphasised that the migrants brought in by the Belarusian agencies are still in Belarus,” Morawiecki said. He also added that “there is no category of “no-man’s land” in international law”.

The Polish Border Guard announced on Sunday that there are 20 men and 4 women but no children, at the makeshift camp.

Polish border guards have cordoned off the camp on the Polish side while Belarusian services are guarding them on the Belarusian side.

Saturday was the thirteenth day since 32 Afghan citizens first set up a makeshift camp at the site.

“Some of them have been taken away by the Belarusian guards, while several new people have been brought to the site. The Belarusian service has brought them food, beverages and cigarettes,” reads a statement published on Twitter by the Border Guard.

In recent months, the number of illegal migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries has increased sharply at the borders of Belarus with the EU. Intelligence services of several EU states have accused Belarus of having formed an air bridge between Baghdad and Minsk with the sole goal of gaining a tool which the Belarusian authorities can use to put pressure on the EU states that have been the most vocal about the persecution of the Belarusian democratic movement.