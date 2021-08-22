Over 350 evacuees arrived in Poland so far: Deputy FM

Over 350 people have so far landed in Poland as part of the evacuation operation from Afghanistan, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz stated on Sunday.

The minister pointed out that the state would transport all those who manage to reach the airport, as it is impossible to operate on Taliban territory.

“Assistance will be offered to all people who have cooperated with us in building a democratic Afghanistan, towards whom Poland has an obligation and to those who will be able to reach the airport,” declared Mr Przydacz.

At the same time, he assured that “all Polish citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan received such help”.

“Six Polish citizens have already been taken out. Polish embassy employees (…), those who have got in touch with us – all of them have been evacuated, including those who wanted to leave and those who were important for us due to their work for the Polish military contingent,” the deputy minister said, adding that some people were still being waited for, but “there is no guarantee that they will manage to make it to the airport.”

On Sunday, the sixth LOT plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport, with reportedly 80 individuals on board.

The operation, conducted by the Polish services, involves military planes from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where the evacuees are transported to Poland on civil planes provided by Polish airlines LOT.

After the US withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has occupied much of the country’s territory. Last Sunday, they entered the country’s capital Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. EU and NATO countries are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.