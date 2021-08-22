Polish companies start space project to increase efficiency of agriculture

Two Polish companies are working on a technology based on the use of artificial intelligence to remotely estimate soil parameters with the help of hyperspectral satellite images. Such a system would make it possible to select the best places for crops in a more efficient way and thus reduce the use of fertilisers.

According to the companies developing the technology, its application will shorten the time of waiting for the results of key research for farmers from 3 weeks down to 4 days.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), by 2050 agricultural production will have to increase by as much as 70 percent in order to feed the growing human population on Earth.

As the specialists from the Polish company KP Labs point out in their message, one of the answers to this challenge is precision agriculture, which uses the latest technologies and detailed knowledge about soil quality.

“To emphasise the importance that the discovery of our companies can bring to the future of agriculture, we decided to call our project Genesis – meaning the beginning. It is intended to mark a turning point in the traditional approach to crop planning and become a tool that will revolutionise this branch of the economy in the future,” says Zbigniew Kawalec, CEO of QZ Solutions.

Commissioned by the European Space Agency (ESA), the project will conduct a pilot program on soil analysis using hyperspectral data.

Traditional approaches to monitoring soil parameters are entirely human-dependent because soil samples must be collected, mixed and sent for analysis, which takes a lot of time and is very labour intensive.

If it turns out that the technology does indeed make it possible to map parameters such as potassium, magnesium, phosphorus content or pH level in soil, the next stage of the project will be initiated. It will take place in space, where data processing will take place directly in orbit. The entire process of detecting soil parameters will be automated using algorithms present on board the computers of the Intuition-1 satellite.

The use of hyperspectral imaging is the key to remote analysis of soil quality and composition.

In a press release, the specialists behind the project emphasised just how advanced the technology they intend to use is. “The process involves collecting and processing information (in the spectrum of electromagnetic waves) that our eyes cannot register. Instead, a hyperspectral camera can do this. By using several hundred different spectra, artificial intelligence algorithms are able to estimate the specific amounts of individual macronutrients in the soil,” the press release stated.

KP Labs plans to put the Intuition-1 satellite into orbit at the turn of 2022/2023.