IMF official thanks Poland for evacuation of staff from Afghanistan

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed her gratitude for the successful evacuation and protection of its staff from Afghanistan via Polish planes.

“The situation in Afghanistan is dynamic and changing by the hour, but one thing is for certain – Poland is and will remain in solidarity with its friends as well as fulfill its alliance obligations towards them,” Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

Following the withdrawal of US forces, control over Afghanistan has been taken over by the Taliban insurgents. On Sunday, August 15, they entered the country’s capital and took control of the presidential palace.

EU and NATO countries have continued to fly out their citizens and Afghans cooperating with NATO from Afghanistan. Six LOT Polish airline planes with evacuees have already arrived in Poland.