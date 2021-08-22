Poland to expand missionary medical facility network in Africa

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will partner with the humanitarian aid foundation ‘Redemptoris Missio’ to build and operate three new health facilities on the African continent. The funds for the projects will come from grants given out through the “Polish development assistance 2021” competition organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Justyna Janiec-Palczewska, the director of Redemptoris Missio, has told reporters from the Polish Press Agency that the EUR 327,000 will be enough to renovate and equip a Centre for Malnourished Children in Velingara, Senegal, expand a health centre in Kithatu, Kenya and to build a clinic for mothers and Children in Maganzo, Tanzania.

The director stated that the biggest challenge will be the ambitious timeplan, since the organisation will have six months to implement the three projects.”We have six months to complete these projects. It’s clearly quite a challenge and we hope that we’ll be able to make it in time,” she said.

Ms Janiec-Palczewska underlined that once the contract with the ministry has been signed, they will be able to send the money to Africa and start hiring local companies that will carry out the investments.

“Then our volunteers as well as Polish doctors will head to Africa to train local personnel,” the director of the foundation added.

She stressed that the projects will be of great importance for the local communities as missionary medical facilities in Africa are often the only places where professional medical assistance can be provided under good conditions.

The Redemptoris Missio Foundation was established in 1992 in Poznan on the initiative of Karol Marcinkowski Medical University in Poznan.

The name of our Foundation was taken from Pope John Paul II’s Encyclical “Redemptoris Missio”.

The Foundation has been involved in organising dozens of missionary hospitals, clinics and medical centers in 50 countries around the world, including Tanzania, Cameroon, Zambia, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Chad, India, Guatemala, Bolivia, Madagascar, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Belarus and Kazakhstan.