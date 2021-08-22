Volleyball: Poland advances to last 16 phase of European championships

Poland defeated the Czech Republic 3:1 in Plovdiv and currently lead their group with maximum points at the women’s Volleyball European Championships.

Magdalena Stysiak notched the most points for the Polish team – 24, Malwina Smarzek added 11. Saturday’s victory means that Poland are guaranteed to play in the last 16, although further group wins will enable them to avoid higher-seeded teams there.

The team coached by Jacek Nawrocki will play their next game against Spain on Monday, and conclude the group stage facing the hosts, Bulgaria, later on. Earlier, the Polish team defeated the Germans 3:1 and the Greek 3:0.

The 2021 European championships are held in four countries: Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania, with 24 teams competing. The best four teams from each of the four groups of six will advance to the 1/8 finals.

The teams playing in Croatia will move to Belgrade and will face the teams from group A. In turn, the best four teams from Romania will go to Plovdiv. The championship concludes on September 4.

Poland – Czech Republic 3:1 (20:25, 25:15, 25:21, 25:18).