Poland reports 185 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, no deaths

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland recorded 185 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24 hours to Sunday morning, against 222 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 340 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 359 recorded the day prior, including 36 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 58,540 people are under quarantine. So far 2,656,143 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,805,427 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,443,277 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.