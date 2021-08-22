Sixth plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Poland

Rafał Guz/PAP

Another plane with evacuees from Afghanistan landed at Warsaw’s Chopin airport on Sunday morning. According to a PAP source, there were 80 people on board.

The Embraer aircraft, flying from Navoiy, Uzbekistan, via Tbilisi, Georgia, is the sixth LOT Polish Airlines plane to bring evacuees from Afghanistan to Poland’s capital.

On Saturday, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office Michal Dworczyk told PAP that, so far, 260 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan to Poland.

He added that the group included Polish citizens and Afghan nationals who had assisted Poland in Afghanistan, along with their families.

The evacuation operation was carried out by Poland via military aircraft from Kabul to Uzbekistan, from where they were brought to Poland by LOT Polish Airlines aircraft.

All Polish nationals who had reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have already been evacuated.

Following the withdrawal of US forces, control over Afghanistan has been taken over by the Taliban insurgents. On Sunday, August 15, they entered the country’s capital and took control of the presidential palace.

EU and NATO countries have continued to fly out their citizens and Afghan former colleagues from Afghanistan.