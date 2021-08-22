COVID-19: 185 new cases in Poland, no fatalities recorded

The Health Ministry announced 185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,886,698 including 155,239 still active. The number of active cases was 155,179 yesterday.

The ministry announced no new fatalities caused by COVID-19, as the death toll in Poland stands at 75,316.

According to the ministry, a total of 58,540 people are quarantined and 2,656,143 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.

35,805,427 vaccinations have been administered so far, while there are 18,443,277 fully inoculated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 36 out of 578 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 212,209,719 coronavirus cases, 4,438,012 deaths and 189,834,170 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 38,519,294. India has the second most with 32,424,234 cases and Brazil third with 20,556,487.