Polish PM discusses migrant crisis with his Baltic counterparts

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was behind the initiative to organise a video conference between himself and the heads of governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The discussion was dedicated to the Belarusian practice to fly in non-European migrants to the country only to push them to try to illegally enter the EU by showing up the borders between the country, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Following the conference, the Polish Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying there is no “no-man’s land” at the Polish-Belarusian border and that Belarus alone is responsible for the makeshift migrant camp that has been erected.

The Prime Minister’s Office wrote that the heads of governments of Poland and the Baltic States assessed the increase in illegal migration from Belarus as an action destabilising the situation on the border carried out by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

The joint statement released following the conference reads:

“All European Union countries are obliged to protect the border and prevent the illegal crossing of it. It should be emphasised that people who actually crossed the border were cared for in centres prepared for this purpose. The prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia will adopt a joint statement on this matter,” Saturday’s communique read.

“There is no “no-man’s land” on the external border of the EU with Belarus, meaning that there is no grey-zone where no one is responsible for the fate of the people staying there. In fact, it is Belarusian territory, and the authorities of this country bear full responsibility for the situation of citizens of other countries who are legally allowed to enter their territory”.

In recent months, the number of illegal migrants from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and other countries has increased sharply at the borders of Belarus with the EU. Most people have so far been sent to Lithuania, which has accused Belarus of organising the transfer of immigrants and using them to wage “hybrid warfare” against its neighbouring countries.