President praises farmers’ hard work

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda has praised the country’s farmers for the role they play in guaranteeing Poland’s food security. Speaking at the Harvest Festival of Tarnów, the president talked at length about the opportunities and challenges that rural areas will wrestle within the coming years.

In his speech, the president underlined the contribution farmers make to guarantee Poland’s food security, saying, “farmers provide us with food security. It is an extraordinary gift that Polish farmers and the Polish countryside offer to the whole society”.

The head of state also added that he would talk to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture regarding reforms that will make it easier for farmers to take out insurance against failed harvests and sell their products directly to consumers instead of having to use a middleman.

He also spoke about the need for the country to build a port facility specialising in transporting grain.

Speaking on social issues, President Duda stated that the country’s development needs to be balanced so that internal divisions do not appear. “We can not have a situation in which there is a large difference between the cities and the countryside,” the president declared. “An important element of a modern state is well-developed infrastructure in rural areas,” he pointed out.

The Harvest Festival ceremony, in which the President and the First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda participated, was held at the stadium in Zbylitowska Góra in Tarnów. It was preceded by a holy mass in the local church. The official part consisted of a presentation of harvest rites and a harvest wreath competition – it was won by a wreath prepared by the inhabitants of Jodłówka-Wałki. The Harvest Festival program also included culinary presentations, performances and concerts.