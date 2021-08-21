Europe vulnerable to gas blackmail by Russia

Russian gas giant Gazprom’s storage facilities in the Netherlands, Austria and Germany are modestly supplied ahead of the heating season — an unusual situation at the end of summer that some experts interpret as a blackmailing method on the part of Moscow.

The Bergermeer complex in the Netherlands is one of the largest gas storage facilities in Europe, supplied by Russia’s Gazprom. Recently, these storage facilities are among the most modestly filled in Europe amounting to 42 percent of their total capacity.

The situation is similar in Austria (41 percent) and Germany (55 percent), where the tanks are also supplied by Gazprom. All this a few weeks ahead of the heating season.

As the head of the Institute for Energy Studies Andrzej Sikora put it “this is something that would have seemed impossible a year or two years ago – that is, using up the rest of the resources in storage right at the end of summer.”

According to experts, this is a deliberate action by the Kremlin, which wants to blackmail Europe with gas. The Russians are completing works on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a project aimed at Central Europe.

In order to supply the continent with gas, they will still need to obtain formal approvals from Brussels. But Brussels, facing the shortages of gas, may have little negotiating leeway to turn Moscow’s request down.

“With record gas prices and record low gas reserves in Europe, we may be facing a new gas crisis, which Russia will use to force the fastest possible start of the Nord Stream 2 project, the construction of which seems to be nearing completion,” said Wojciech Jakóbik, editor-in-chief of Biznesalert news website.

With the onset of winter in Europe, the demand for this raw material will increase. If warehouses are empty, Russia will most likely decide to activate the pipeline.

As editor-in-chief of Energetyka24 Jakub Kajmowicz stressed: “The situation in which these Russian-supplied warehouses are less than 20 percent full is dangerous from the point of view of Europe’s energy security, taking into account the upcoming winter season.”

According to a Brussels organisation examining the occupancy of gas storage facilities, Polish tanks are currently the most full (87 percent) in all of Europe, meaning the country is less vulnerable to gas blackmail by Russia. Meanwhile, France has its gas storage capacity occupied in 70 percent, Hungary in 74, Croatia 74 and Italy 79.

Mr Jakóbik added that “the security of gas supplies to Europe is not threatened. There are a number of alternatives to Russian energy, we have reserves. Our gas storage facilities are nearing full capacity.”

If a situation of blackmail arises, Poland has the tools to show solidarity in the region and share energy. The key is to build a sustainable alternative to Russian supplies. This is why Poland is developing a gas port in Świnoujście, as well as a Baltic Pipe pipeline.