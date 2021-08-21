Drones carrying larvae to increase crop yields

Drones equipped with insect larvae might become the future go-to method for farmers fighting pests. The Agricultural Advisor Centre in Poznań has launched a project that will perfect the use of drones by the agricultural sector.

The drones will also be used in planning fertilisation and estimating crop losses. When fighting pests, the drone starts by establishing which parts of the field are at risk. Then, from a basket placed underneath its body, the drone drops a larva of an insect which is a natural enemy of the pest called European corn borer. In just 15 minutes a large part of the field can be saved.

One battery charge allows for a flight that lasts about 13-15 minutes. Such a flight gives a farmer the chance to map 12-13 hectares of his field.

The drones are expected to have more applications in the future. Based on specialised measurements, the drones will be able to decide which plants can grow best in specific parts of a field. The drones can also be used to determine heat loss in farm buildings.

Agricultural drones are one of the elements of the SmartAgriHubs project, which aims to accelerate digital transformation in the agricultural sector. It involves more than 100 partners from across the European Union.