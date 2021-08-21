Warsaw Rising participants who took city’s 2nd-tallest building commemorated

It was 77 years ago on August 20, 1944, that Home Army (AK) soldiers fighting in the Warsaw Rising captured the city’s second tallest building of the time — the Polish Telecom Public Company (PAST) HQ.

It was the “Kiliński” battalion that got hold of the PAST that Germans used to operate communications with Berlin and their eastern front. Being an important victory for the Poles, the capturing of the tower was commemorated on Friday in Warsaw in the presence of a handful of surviving veterans, including Janusz Walendzik aka “Czarny” from the “Chrobry II” unit.

The veteran recalled that the capturing of the tower was of utmost importance as Germans had placed machine guns on its roof, which they used to cover the entire perimeter with fire. Mr Walendzik recounted that the Germans had stepped out of the tower with their arms raised, which brought great joy to both the Polish soldiers and civilians. “After many days, the building was finally captured and the German fire ceased.”

The head of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression Jan Józef Kasprzyk stressed that the capturing of the PAST had not only a strategic but also symbolic importance.

“This is because atop one of the tallest edifices of contemporary Warsaw fluttered the white-and-red flag that echoed so strongly with you, soldiers and civilians, you who fought for freedom. That white-and-red flag meant that Poland had the right to freedom and although the hell of combat raged all around you, Poland was there — Poland that never consents to the loss of sovereignty,” Mr Kasprzyk said.

PM Mateusz Morawiecki also extended words of gratitude to the Polish soldiers. “In the name of the government of the Republic of Poland, I have the honour to thank the Polish soldiers of the Warsaw Rising, in particular, the capturers of the PAST tower. I have the honour to express my gratitude for their heroism and bravery, for their lesson of what the love for the homeland, freedom fighting, fidelity and fraternity are,” read the PM’s letter read out by Deputy Mazowieckie Province head Artur Standowicz.

In the wake of capturing the PAST tower, 115 Germans were disarmed and led out of the building. Seven of them were officers and six wounded soldiers. A total of 36 Germans died in the combat against 38 casualties and 63 wounded on the Polish side.