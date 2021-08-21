Political prisoners released in Belarus

Another two political prisoners have been released in Belarus, raising the total number of prisoners released this week to six. On Thursday, four journalists from the Belarusian Press Club regained their freedom.

The manager of the computer company Viktar Kaushynau is one of the two men who were released on Saturday. He was taken into custody in early September, following the start of mass demonstrations by the Belarusian opposition against what they perceive to have been a falsified presidential election.

The former Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, Ihar Liashchensky, was released the same day. The former ambassador to Slovakia was arrested in August 2020 for having participated in the protests and speaking out against the use of force against protesters.

Experts say that it is too early to speculate on whether the releases are part of a wider trend. 640 political prisoners remain behind bars. Human rights activists have for months been calling on Belarusian president Alyaksandr Lukashenka to release all political prisoners without delay.