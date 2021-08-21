COVID-19: 222 new infections in Poland, active cases rising

The Health Ministry announced 222 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,886,513 including 155,179 still active. The number of active cases was 155,085 yesterday.

The ministry also announced a single new fatality due to COVID-19 alone. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,316.

According to the ministry, a total of 60,581 people are quarantined and 2,656,018 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 155,179 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

35,763,435 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 19,008,598 first doses and 16,754,837 second doses or the J&J solution. The latter number indicates fully vaccinated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 40 out of 578 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 211,646,330 coronavirus cases, 4,429,455 deaths and 189,380,818 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 38,398,596. India has the second most with 32,393,286 cases and Brazil third with 20,528,099.