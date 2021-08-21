Poland reports 222 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, one death

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 222 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 212 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 359 Covid-19 hospitalisations, against 359 recorded the day prior, including 40 patients on ventilators, against the total of 578 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 60,581 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,656,018 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,763,435 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,410,561 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.