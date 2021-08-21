Instant snapshots on show in Gdańsk

Maja Bieńkowska, courtesy of National Museum in Gdańsk

In this episode of The Debrief, we take a look at a new exhibition which shows the history of instant photos in Poland – ‘Archives in a Flash’ at the National Museum in Gdańsk.

Host John Beauchamp talks to curator Witold Kanicki about how Polaroids and Instax photography were slowly introduced to Poland in the 1970s, how their use has developed over time and how they have been left out of the main narrative on Polish photography.

There is no news this episode – our weekly reviews resume in September!

