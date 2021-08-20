Poland’s Ambassador to UN takes office

Krzysztof Szczerski, former head of the presidential International Policy Bureau (BPM) has commenced his mission as Poland’s Ambassador to the UN in NYC.

“Following a visit at the Diplomatic Protocole of the UN, I begin my mission in New York at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Poland to the United Nations,” Mr Szczerski tweeted.

Mr Szczerski was nominated to the post on June 14. Due to Mr Szczerski’s leave to New York on July 13, President Andrzej Duda dismissed him from the office of the head of the BPM and nominated former Polish Ambassador to Switzerland and Turkey Jakub Kumoch in his stead.

During the dismissal, President Duda decorated Mr Szczerski with the Order of Polonia Restituta — a Polish state order established conferred on both military and civilians as well as on foreigners for outstanding achievements in the fields of education, science, sport, culture, art, economics, national defence, social work, civil service, or for furthering good relations between countries. Mr Szczerski was awarded for “outstanding achievements in the state and public activities, as well as achievements in his scientific work.”

Aged 48, Mr Szczerski is a social sciences professor, a lecturer at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, a specialist in European politics, modern political systems and public administration.

Mr Szczerski replaced Joanna Wroncecka in the office of Poland’s Ambassador to the UN. Her mission drew to an end on May 31. In Spring 2021, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Ms Wronecka to the post of UN special coordinator for Lebanon.