We are ready to talk with Israel, but we expect a decision change: dep FM

“We are ready to talk to Israel, but for this to happen it is necessary that the politically motivated decision that was apparently made in this country in order to spoil relations with Poland has to change,” Paweł Jabłoński, deputy head of the Foreign Ministry said, commenting on Israel’s reaction to the amendment to the Polish Code of Administrative Procedure.

The deputy minister reminded that Israel lowered the rank of the Polish diplomatic representation, but relations between the two countries were not severed.

“We are ready to deal with Israel in a civilised, peaceful manner, without making false accusations, without making such shameful allegations based on nationalist resentment or even xenophobia, because unfortunately such are the motivations of some Israeli politicians,” Deputy Minister Jabłoński stressed.

According to him, such a decision was made because the politicians agreed that it would pay off on their domestic political scene, as the attitudes towards Poland are very negative in Israel.

The deputy head of the Foreign Ministry said that generally anti-Semitic comments exclude a person from the public debate in Poland, but unfortunately this is not the case with anti-Polonism in Israel.

He emphasised that Marek Magierowski is still the Polish ambassador to Israel, but due to the actions of the Israeli side, a decision was made for him to stay in Warsaw until further notice. Poland also did not send a newly appointed deputy ambassador. “This is a step based on the principle of symmetry,” he pointed out.

Polish-Israeli relations have been recently plunged into crisis owing to new amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure adopted by the Polish Sejm (Lower House of parliament). The new provisions are primarily to block ‘wild property restitution’.